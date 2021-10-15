Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea considering 'diverse' ways with U.S. for N. Korea dialogue: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is closely cooperating with the United States on "diverse" measures to restart talks with North Korea, the unification ministry said Friday, after the U.S. said it had made overtures to Pyongyang.
"Through close communication, South Korea and the United States have pursued a completely coordinated North Korea policy," Cha Duck-chul, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing. "Diverse measures to engage with the North are being closely discussed."
------------
S. Korea aims to swiftly reopen talks with N. Korea: NSC
SEOUL -- Top security officials held a regular National Security Council meeting Thursday and discussed ways of swiftly reopening stalled dialogue with North Korea, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.
The meeting came after Suh Hoon, the nation's top security adviser, held talks with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington earlier this week and they reaffirmed their commitment to engaging with North Korea.
------------
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Tuesday requested the European Union (EU) members' support for South Korea's push to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, his office said.
Lee made the appeal during a visit to a western border hiking trail in Goseong inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas with ambassadors from EU member nations, saying the end-of-war declaration could be the starting point for establishing lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to the unification ministry.
------------
S. Korea calls for talks with N. Korea after NK leader cites 'double standards'
SEOUL -- The South Korean government proposed Tuesday North Korea resume inter-Korean dialogue in order to narrow differences and promote mutual understanding after its leader accused Seoul of being "hypocritical" and having "double standards."
In a speech Monday at a defense development exhibition to mark the 76th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, the North's leader Kim Jong-un condemned Seoul for continuing efforts to boost its military capabilities while talking publicly of "peace, cooperation and prosperity," according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.
------------
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix could be subject to new int'l taxation rules
-
Disney+ to release 'Running Man' spin-off in South Korea
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
Suspect in brutal murder says ready to accept death penalty