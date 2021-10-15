Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Washington over N.K. diplomacy
SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet trilaterally in Washington next week to discuss joint efforts to bring North Korea back to dialogue, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The planned talks among Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator, Noh Kyu-duk, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, come as Seoul is stepping up diplomacy to salvage its peace drive following a recent series of North Korean missile launches, including a hypersonic one last month.
U.S. awaits N. Korean response to U.S. proposals for dialogue: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to be prepared to meet with North Korea without preconditions as it awaits the North's response to its "specific proposals," a State Department spokesperson said Thursday.
Ned Price also stressed that the U.S. remains actively engaged in diplomacy with its allies to discuss ways to enhance their collective security.
S. Korea's top nuke envoy calls for Russia's 'constructive' role on N.K. dialogue
SEOUL -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk asked Thursday for Russia's cooperation in persuading North Korea to return to dialogue during a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, the foreign ministry said.
The talks between Noh and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov came as Seoul is stepping up diplomacy to salvage its peace drive after a series of recent missile launches conducted by Pyongyang, including a hypersonic missile test last month.
(2nd LD) U.S., S. Korea working to restart dialogue with N. Korea: Amb. Lee
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States are working closely together to restart the Korean Peninsula peace process, South Korea's ambassador to the U.S., Lee Soo-hyuck, said Wednesday.
Lee said the countries are also discussing ways to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table that may include the provision of humanitarian assistance to the impoverished North.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm efforts to engage with N. Korea
WASHINGTON-- The top national security advisers of South Korea and the United States on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to engaging with North Korea, also vowing to work together in bringing the North back to the dialogue table.
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also reaffirmed that the United States holds no hostile policy toward the North during a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Suh Hoon, in Washington, according to the South Korean National Security Council.
