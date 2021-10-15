KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Shinsegae 266,000 UP 10,500
LOTTE 33,600 UP 700
LG Corp. 95,600 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 89,700 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,000 DN 2,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,900 UP 40
Nongshim 292,000 0
SGBC 86,600 DN 300
BoryungPharm 14,800 UP 100
Hyosung 108,000 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 47,250 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 111,000 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 39,000 UP 100
HITEJINRO 35,900 UP 650
Yuhan 62,300 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 0
DOOSAN 99,200 UP 1,000
DL 69,700 UP 500
SamyangFood 82,900 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,100 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 400,000 DN 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 UP 90
NEXENTIRE 7,870 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 120,500 UP 500
KCC 386,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 102,000 DN 500
KAL 31,150 UP 350
TaekwangInd 1,098,000 DN 9,000
AmoreG 52,100 UP 2,400
HyundaiMtr 208,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 13,550 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 111,000 UP 2,500
Daewoong 32,850 UP 50
Hanwha 33,950 UP 400
DB HiTek 53,500 UP 2,500
CJ 98,400 0
LX INT 30,200 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 18,500 0
TaihanElecWire 2,390 UP 65
Hyundai M&F INS 28,150 UP 650
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix could be subject to new int'l taxation rules
-
Disney+ to release 'Running Man' spin-off in South Korea
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
Suspect in brutal murder says ready to accept death penalty