KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,800 UP 300
KIA CORP. 83,800 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 242,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,650 DN 50
Kogas 48,900 UP 700
SK hynix 98,400 UP 4,600
Youngpoong 722,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,700 UP 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,250 DN 300
Daesang 23,900 UP 400
SKNetworks 5,200 0
ORION Holdings 16,550 DN 50
GCH Corp 30,550 UP 500
LotteChilsung 157,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,590 UP 20
POSCO 328,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 65,800 UP 400
SamsungElec 70,100 UP 700
NHIS 13,000 UP 50
DongwonInd 229,500 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 49,850 UP 1,250
LS 65,300 UP 400
GC Corp 275,000 DN 500
GS E&C 42,500 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 712,000 UP 20,000
KEPCO E&C 59,100 UP 7,200
GS Retail 33,200 UP 800
Ottogi 489,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 30,950 DN 200
KPIC 210,500 UP 3,500
F&F Holdings 37,600 UP 700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,700 UP 130
SKC 158,500 UP 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,905 UP 50
HtlShilla 92,800 UP 300
Hanmi Science 60,000 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 162,500 UP 3,500
Hanssem 111,500 UP 6,000
KSOE 97,300 UP 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,650 UP 350
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix could be subject to new int'l taxation rules
Disney+ to release 'Running Man' spin-off in South Korea
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
Suspect in brutal murder says ready to accept death penalty