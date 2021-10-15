HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,800 UP 300

KIA CORP. 83,800 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 242,000 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,650 DN 50

Kogas 48,900 UP 700

SK hynix 98,400 UP 4,600

Youngpoong 722,000 UP 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 51,700 UP 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,250 DN 300

Daesang 23,900 UP 400

SKNetworks 5,200 0

ORION Holdings 16,550 DN 50

GCH Corp 30,550 UP 500

LotteChilsung 157,000 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,590 UP 20

POSCO 328,000 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 65,800 UP 400

SamsungElec 70,100 UP 700

NHIS 13,000 UP 50

DongwonInd 229,500 DN 2,000

SK Discovery 49,850 UP 1,250

LS 65,300 UP 400

GC Corp 275,000 DN 500

GS E&C 42,500 UP 550

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 712,000 UP 20,000

KEPCO E&C 59,100 UP 7,200

GS Retail 33,200 UP 800

Ottogi 489,000 UP 5,000

IlyangPharm 30,950 DN 200

KPIC 210,500 UP 3,500

F&F Holdings 37,600 UP 700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,700 UP 130

SKC 158,500 UP 1,500

MERITZ SECU 4,905 UP 50

HtlShilla 92,800 UP 300

Hanmi Science 60,000 DN 200

SamsungElecMech 162,500 UP 3,500

Hanssem 111,500 UP 6,000

KSOE 97,300 UP 1,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,650 UP 350

(MORE)