KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 143,500 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 64,900 UP 500
KorZinc 590,000 UP 16,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,160 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 66,300 UP 2,100
IS DONGSEO 46,800 DN 250
S-Oil 108,000 DN 500
LG Innotek 202,000 UP 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 244,000 UP 2,500
HMM 30,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 86,200 DN 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 180,000 UP 500
Mobis 271,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,100 DN 200
S-1 85,300 DN 100
DWS 62,100 DN 200
KEPCO 22,950 UP 200
ZINUS 85,000 UP 3,700
SamsungSecu 47,450 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 13,050 DN 50
SKTelecom 300,000 DN 2,500
SNT MOTIV 52,100 UP 100
HyundaiElev 48,150 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 157,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,350 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 5,690 DN 30
Hanon Systems 15,550 UP 150
SK 263,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 62,300 UP 200
Hanchem 362,000 UP 12,500
Handsome 43,050 UP 950
Asiana Airlines 23,750 UP 100
COWAY 79,900 UP 1,200
Kakao 122,000 UP 500
NCsoft 607,000 UP 25,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,500 UP 2,000
IBK 10,800 UP 150
DONGSUH 29,400 UP 100
SamsungEng 25,850 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 UP 3,000
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix could be subject to new int'l taxation rules
Disney+ to release 'Running Man' spin-off in South Korea
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
Suspect in brutal murder says ready to accept death penalty