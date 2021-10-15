KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 6,680 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 34,700 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 950
KT 31,300 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL172500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 21,350 UP 450
LG Uplus 14,650 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,600 UP 500
KT&G 81,700 UP 500
DHICO 23,450 UP 1,000
Doosanfc 51,000 DN 1,300
LG Display 18,200 UP 500
Kangwonland 29,350 UP 600
NAVER 393,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 41,550 UP 1,150
DWEC 6,690 UP 60
CJ CGV 30,850 UP 350
LGCHEM 836,000 DN 12,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,100 DN 200
LGH&H 1,372,000 UP 18,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,850 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 126,500 UP 3,000
Celltrion 220,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 26,800 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,100 UP 700
KIH 86,200 UP 700
LOTTE Himart 28,550 UP 700
GS 45,400 UP 600
DongwonF&B 210,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 107,000 0
DSME 24,300 UP 400
HDSINFRA 9,270 0
SK Innovation 258,500 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 34,050 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 UP 1,200
Hansae 26,050 UP 1,950
LX HAUSYS 75,400 UP 900
Youngone Corp 46,200 UP 350
CSWIND 74,200 UP 1,700
