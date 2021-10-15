KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LIG Nex1 48,600 UP 450
Fila Holdings 40,500 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,200 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,620 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 186,500 UP 3,500
FOOSUNG 21,650 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 8,840 UP 230
emart 162,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY440 00 DN1650
GKL 17,200 UP 300
KOLMAR KOREA 46,750 UP 950
HanmiPharm 270,500 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 59,400 UP 100
DoubleUGames 65,200 UP 700
CUCKOO 22,500 DN 350
COSMAX 136,000 UP 4,000
MANDO 62,800 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 869,000 UP 10,000
KOLON IND 93,900 DN 500
INNOCEAN 61,100 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 39,550 UP 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,550 UP 750
Netmarble 121,500 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 472,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64700 UP400
ORION 119,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,350 UP 150
BGF Retail 168,000 DN 6,500
SKCHEM 320,500 UP 6,500
HDC-OP 26,400 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 620,000 DN 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 770,000 DN 9,000
SKBS 237,500 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 UP 200
KakaoBank 60,100 UP 1,100
HYBE 306,500 UP 18,000
SK ie technology 193,500 DN 7,000
DL E&C 137,500 UP 3,000
LX HOLDINGS 8,950 UP 30
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
Samsung Electronics, SK hynix could be subject to new int'l taxation rules
Disney+ to release 'Running Man' spin-off in South Korea
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
Suspect in brutal murder says ready to accept death penalty