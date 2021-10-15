Unseasonable cold snap to drive Seoul's temperatures to 64-year low
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Temperatures are forecast to drop sharply this coming weekend to a 64-year low for Seoul, the state weather agency said Friday.
The morning low is forecast to fall to 1 degree Celsius in the capital Sunday, compared with Friday's 17 degrees C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
It would mark the lowest for mid-October since Oct. 19, 1957, when temperatures fell to minus 0.4 C. The lowest-ever for mid-October was minus 1.1 C recorded on Oct. 20, 1956, according to the KMA.
Saturday's temperatures are expected to be around 12 C for Seoul, it said.
Other regions will also see the mercury fall sharply, the agency said.
With a steep fall in temperatures, the KMA said it will likely issue cold wave alerts in Seoul and most parts of South Korea. A cold wave alert is issued when the minimum temperature dives 10 degrees or more over a day to below 3 C.
The unseasonable cold snap across the country is expected to continue for about a week as the Arctic chill from the North Pole descends to South Korea and the subtropical high pressure, which had created the unusually warm weather this fall, goes away, the weather agency said.
