Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

October 16, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon says, 'Solutions to history issues should be explored jointly'; Kishida says, 'S. Korea should present appropriate measures' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gatherings of up to 8 and 10 people to be allowed for capital and non-capital areas, respectively; Up to 250 can attend wedding ceremony (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecutors belatedly raid Seongnam city hall excluding mayor's office (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors belatedly raid Seongnam city hall amid criticism of insufficient probe (Segye Times)
-- Gatherings of up to 8 people to be allowed for greater Seoul area; restaurants in non-capital regions can operate until midnight (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution belatedly raids Seongnam city hall excluding offices of mayor, secretary (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Chun Tae-il' made it in 30 yrs (Hankyoreh)
-- 3 stray arrows, regular citizens' economy struggles (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 2nd alliance between Lee Hae-jin, Masayoshi Son ... They push to build AI company (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gatherings of up to 8 people to be allowed for restaurants, cafes in greater Seoul area (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

