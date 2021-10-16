Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

October 16, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/11 Cloudy 10

Incheon 11/11 Sunny 10

Suwon 13/13 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 15/14 Rain 20

Daejeon 15/14 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 15/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/15 Rain 20

Jeonju 15/15 Rain 20

Gwangju 16/15 Rain 30

Jeju 18/18 Rain 60

Daegu 18/16 Rain 20

Busan 18/18 Rain 60

