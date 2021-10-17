Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 October 17, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/00 Sunny 0

Incheon 10/02 Sunny 0

Suwon 12/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 12/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 13/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 13/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 13/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 13/01 Sunny 0

Gwangju 13/03 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/11 Cloudy 0

Daegu 14/03 Sunny 0

Busan 17/06 Sunny 0

(END)

