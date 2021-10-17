Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 October 17, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/00 Sunny 0
Incheon 10/02 Sunny 0
Suwon 12/01 Sunny 0
Cheongju 12/02 Sunny 0
Daejeon 13/00 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 13/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 13/04 Sunny 0
Jeonju 13/01 Sunny 0
Gwangju 13/03 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/11 Cloudy 0
Daegu 14/03 Sunny 0
Busan 17/06 Sunny 0
(END)
