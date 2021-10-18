Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov. Lee Jae-myung to face parliamentary audit amid snowballing land development scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Oil price hike, weakening won add to inflation woes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Key figure in land development scandal returns home from U.S. to face probe (Donga Ilbo)
-- Crisis or opportunity: Lee Jae-myung faces parliamentary audit amid mounting scandal (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'ESG management' cited as solution for financial crisis stemming from climate change (Segye Times)
-- 58 pct of self-employed say they will go under in next three months (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Consumer prices expected to hit 3 percent growth range this month, gov't mulling oil tax cut (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top court rules fluency of Korean language cannot be grounds for Vietnamese mother to lose custody of child (Hankyoreh)
-- Latest poll shows people in their 20s show lowest approval ratings for Lee, Yoon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mortgage rate nearing annual 5 percent, adds to plight of many mortgage holders (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Beef, pork prices spike amid shortage in global supply channels (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Breaking a nation's addiction to single-use plastics (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul, Washington almost ready for humanitarian aid to N.K.: envoy (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Japan to remain apart on historical issues (Korea Times)
