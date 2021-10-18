(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 18)

The scandal stems from allegations that Yoo Dong-gyu, former chief of the planning headquarters of Seongnam Development Corp., was involved in allowing Hwacheon Daeyu, a little-known private firm with little capital, to reap astronomical development profits from the project implemented when Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung was Seongnam mayor. Yoo is said to be a close associate of Lee, who was recently chosen as the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's presidential candidate. Lee appointed Yoo to the post. Seongnam Development is a public enterprise affiliated with the Seongnam municipal government.