(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 18)

Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Party (DP), appears at the National Assembly's audit of the Gyeonggi provincial government Monday. Members of the Public Administration and Security Committee will ask pointed questions about his potential involvement in the highly controversial land development project in Seongnam City when he was mayor. Ahead of the grilling, the standoff between the DP and main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is getting tense. After Gov. Lee said he was the "designer" of the development project, the PPP is trying to prove that he was the mastermind of the project -- and its corrupt profits. Yoo Dong-gyu, one of Lee's close aides and a former acting president of the Seongnam Development Corporation, was already arrested for suspicions of bribery. Meanwhile, the DP leadership vowed to turn Lee's appearance at the legislature into a chance to prove his administrative ability and integrity.