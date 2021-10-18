Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 18, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/04 Sunny 60

Incheon 15/06 Sunny 60

Suwon 15/03 Sunny 60

Cheongju 17/03 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 17/02 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 16/02 Sunny 60

Gangneung 18/05 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 17/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 18/04 Cloudy 20

Jeju 18/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 18/03 Cloudy 20

Busan 19/08 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!