S. Korean regional derby set in AFC Champions League semifinals
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- For the second straight year, a South Korean team will vie for the championship trophy at Asia's top club football tournament.
We will find out Wednesday night which team that will be.
Two K League 1 clubs and regional rivals, Ulsan Hyundai FC and Pohang Steelers, will clash in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League on Wednesday. The kickoff is 7 p.m. at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul.
Ulsan won the 2020 AFC title and will chase their third championship overall. Pohang have won the continental crown three times, but not since 2009. That is also the last time they'd reached as far as the semifinals.
Ulsan are now a step closer to pulling off a treble, or winning three major trophies in one season. No Korean club has accomplished the feat.
Ulsan are currently leading the K League 1 and have reached the semifinals of the Korean FA Cup, which will take place on Oct. 27.
In Sunday's quarterfinals, Ulsan knocked off their K League nemesis Jeonbuk 3-2, behind Lee Dong-gyeong's extra-time wonder goal.
Earlier the same day, Pohang blanked Nagoya Grampus 3-0, with Lee Sang-hyub scoring twice.
Ulsan, with their superior depth up and down the roster, will come at you from all angles. They're riding an 18-match undefeated streak in the AFC Champions League.
Pohang have decidedly less firepower than Ulsan, and have not beaten Ulsan in the K League 1 this year. The two clubs had a 1-1 draw in March, but Ulsan claimed the next two meetings -- a 1-0 victory in May and a 2-1 win in September.
Jeonju World Cup Stadium is home of Jeonbuk during the K League season, but the AFC has settled on it as the neutral venue for the quarterfinals and semifinals for the East Region, which is made up of clubs from South Korea, Japan and Australia, among others. This was designed to minimize traveling and reduce infection risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
-
(LEAD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry