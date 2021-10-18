S. Korean, U.S., Japanese intelligence chiefs to discuss N. Korea in Seoul: source
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The intelligence chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Seoul on Monday behind closed doors for talks on North Korea and other pending issues, according to a source.
Park Jie-won, the head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), was set to sit down for talks with Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, and Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's Cabinet intelligence director, the source said.
The three will meet for the first time since May in Tokyo and are expected to share the assessments of the security situations on the Korean Peninsula, following Pyongyang's recent series of missile launches.
Pyongyang has remained unresponsive to Washington's overtures for dialogue, with denuclearization talks having stalled since the no-deal summit between then U.S. President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un in 2019.
The top spy agency officials may also touch on South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent proposal to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War as Seoul ramps up diplomacy to revitalize its drive for lasting peace on the peninsula.
The chief nuclear envoys of the three regional powers are scheduled to meet in Washington on Tuesday (local time).
Takizawa's visit to Seoul is his first since Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office earlier this month, and the discussions could possibly signal Tokyo's new policy direction on North Korea.
The talks could also consider ways to strengthen trilateral intelligence sharing, as the leaders of the two East Asian countries attempt to patch up rocky relations over historic disputes stemming from Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45.
On Friday, Moon and Kishida held their first phone call and agreed to develop their ties "in a future-oriented manner."
Haines, who arrived in Seoul on Sunday, will meet her counterparts after U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met with Moon here last week.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
(LEAD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead