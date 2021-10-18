(LEAD) First frost of season spotted in Seoul as chilly weather continues
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 2-3, 8-9)
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The first frost of the season was observed in Seoul on Monday as unseasonably cold weather continued for most parts of the country in the morning, the state weather agency said.
Morning lows ranged from minus 4 C to 5 C across the country, compared with Sunday's minus 2.6 C to 6.7 C, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The morning low came in at 2.8 C in Seoul, 4.2 C in Incheon, 2 C in Daegu and 7.1 C in Busan.
Several southern cities and counties experienced record-low temperatures for mid-October, with the mercury dropping to 2.7 C in Gunsan and 1.1 C in Suncheon and Gyeongju.
The first frost of this fall was spotted in Seoul and nearby Suwon, the agency said.
The weather is expected to warm up in the afternoon as the cold front weakens and warm southerly winds prevail.
Daytime highs are forecast to range from 13 C to 19 C, lower than the average of 19 C to 22.5 C but higher than Sunday's 10.2 C to 16.7 C, the KMA said.
On Sunday, the morning low in Seoul was 1.3 C, the lowest for mid-October since 1957, and some other parts of the country saw the lowest-ever temperatures for the time of the year.
The season's first ice was seen in the capital on Sunday, 17 days earlier than average.
The unseasonable cold snap is expected to continue through this week, the agency said.
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
-
(LEAD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry