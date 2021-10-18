Big Hit Music to host global audition to recruit talent
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Music, the K-pop agency behind BTS and Tomorrow X Together, said Monday it will throw a global audition to launch a next-generation boy band.
Any males born after 2002 can apply from Monday through Dec. 20 regardless of their nationality and country of residence, according to the agency.
Applicants are required to send a video of themselves singing, rapping and dancing along with their frontal photo to the audition website at bighitaudition.com. The video should be at least longer than one minute.
For more information, visit the agency's website or social media accounts.
