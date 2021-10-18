Samsung Heavy wins US$1.7 bln order for 7 shuttle tankers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that it has signed a US$1.7 billion order to provide design, parts and blocks for seven shuttle tankers.
Under the deal with a company in Eurasia, Samsung Heavy Industries will supply design, parts and blocks for the vessels by January, 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Shuttle tankers refer to oil tankers plying between offshore oilfields and oil plants on land to transport crude.
With the latest order, the shipbuilder has won a combined $10.3 billion orders so far this year, surpassing its order target of $9.1 by 13 percent, it said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
(LEAD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead