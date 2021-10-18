Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy wins US$1.7 bln order for 7 shuttle tankers

All News 11:20 October 18, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that it has signed a US$1.7 billion order to provide design, parts and blocks for seven shuttle tankers.

Under the deal with a company in Eurasia, Samsung Heavy Industries will supply design, parts and blocks for the vessels by January, 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shuttle tankers refer to oil tankers plying between offshore oilfields and oil plants on land to transport crude.

With the latest order, the shipbuilder has won a combined $10.3 billion orders so far this year, surpassing its order target of $9.1 by 13 percent, it said.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Oct. 18, 2021, shows a shuttle tanker built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung Heavy Industries
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!