Seoul stocks trade lower late Mon. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning as investors attempted to cash in gains from the key stock index's three-day advance.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.23 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,011.83 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start amid sell-offs in most sectors.
Tech and auto heavyweights pared some of their losses late Monday morning as the profit-taking move dwindled.
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics lost 0.29 percent to 69,900 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.71 percent to 97,700 won. Leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat.
Among gainers, electric car battery maker Samsung SDI added 1.26 percent to 721,000 won, top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.48 percent to 209,500 won, and internet portal operator Naver increased 1.4 percent to 399,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,184.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
(LEAD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead