Korea Shipbuilding grabs 416 bln-won order for 2 container carriers

All News 14:08 October 18, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has signed a 416 billion-won (US$350.4 million) deal to build two container carriers.

Under the deal with a shipping company in the Marshall Islands, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will build the vessels and deliver them by April 2024, the shipbuilding holding company said in a regulatory filing.

KSOE, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH), has three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on March 26, 2021, shows a 14,500-TEU container carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

