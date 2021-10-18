Gyeonggi governor trails top opposition contenders in presidential race: poll
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), trails leading presidential hopefuls from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) within the margin of error, a new poll showed Monday.
According to a Korea Social Opinion Institute survey of 3,000 adults held Friday and Saturday, Lee gained 35.4 percent support, while former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, the leading candidate of the PPP, won 37.1 percent support in a hypothetical two-way competition.
However, the difference was within the survey's margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Compared with last week's survey, Lee lost 0.4 percentage point, while Yoon advanced 3.9 percentage points.
When pitted against Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the PPP, Lee trailed with 34.6 percent against Hong's 35.9 percent. Lee's support rate was down 0.6 percentage point from a week ago, while that of Hong increased 2.9 percentage points.
In a race that includes candidates from other parties, including Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive minor Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of conservative minor People's Party, Yoon won 32.9 percent, while Lee had 32 percent. Ahn posted 3.5 percent.
When replacing Yoon with Hong in that race, Lee led with 31.5 percent followed by Hong with 27.5 percent.
Meanwhile, a separate survey showed people's support for the PPP reached its highest since 2016.
According to Realmeter's survey of 2,022 adults, conducted between Tuesday and Friday, the support rate for the PPP reached 41.2 percent, up 2 percentage points from a week ago, while that of the DP declined by 1.9 percentage points to 29.5 percent, its lowest since the third week of June.
