Police search Nat'l Assembly in Seoul over bomb threat
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Police and fire officials searched the National Assembly complex in Seoul on Monday after a lawmaker's office received a bomb threat by phone, officials said Monday.
According to police and parliament officials, an unidentified person made the call around 2 p.m., saying an explosive has been placed somewhere at the complex and a secretary of the lawmaker's office alerted security personnel there about the call.
Dozens of firefighters and police officers, along with a bomb squad and 10 fire trucks, were dispatched to the assembly complex to conduct a search and investigation.
"We are talking to the secretary as part of efforts to locate the blackmailer while searching for the explosive," a police official said.
