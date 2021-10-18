Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 October 18, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Nongshim 292,000 0
Shinsegae 259,000 DN 7,000
BoryungPharm 14,700 DN 100
SSANGYONGCNE 7,700 DN 70
LOTTE Fine Chem 90,300 UP 600
KAL 30,950 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,900 0
TaekwangInd 1,109,000 UP 11,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,750 DN 500
LG Corp. 95,800 UP 200
Hyosung 108,000 0
SamyangFood 82,600 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,150 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 410,000 UP 10,000
SGBC 86,200 DN 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 160,500 DN 1,500
CJ LOGISTICS 147,000 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 108,500 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 39,350 UP 350
HITEJINRO 35,950 UP 50
Yuhan 62,300 0
NEXENTIRE 7,980 UP 110
CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 DN 500
KCC 372,000 DN 14,000
SKBP 99,900 DN 2,100
BukwangPharm 13,400 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 110,500 DN 500
AmoreG 52,000 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 209,500 UP 1,000
Daewoong 32,950 UP 100
DOOSAN 98,600 DN 600
KIA CORP. 84,200 UP 400
DL 69,000 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,650 DN 150
DongwonInd 231,500 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 65,300 DN 500
SK Discovery 50,900 UP 1,050
LS 66,200 UP 900
GC Corp 272,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 41,650 DN 850
(MORE)

