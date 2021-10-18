KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 705,000 DN 7,000
POSCO 319,500 DN 8,500
SamsungElec 70,200 UP 100
LOTTE 33,150 DN 450
NHIS 13,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,690 UP 100
GCH Corp 30,700 UP 150
LotteChilsung 159,500 UP 2,500
SamsungF&MIns 241,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,650 0
Kogas 48,300 DN 600
Hanwha 33,950 0
DB HiTek 52,900 DN 600
SK hynix 97,100 DN 1,300
CJ 99,100 UP 700
Youngpoong 740,000 UP 18,000
LX INT 30,700 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 18,200 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 51,100 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,750 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 2,345 DN 45
Hyundai M&F INS 28,250 UP 100
Daesang 24,150 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,240 UP 40
ORION Holdings 16,600 UP 50
KPIC 207,500 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,720 UP 20
SKC 164,000 UP 5,500
GS Retail 33,050 DN 150
Ottogi 486,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 30,900 DN 50
F&F Holdings 37,850 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 4,910 UP 5
HtlShilla 91,600 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 59,000 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 160,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 109,500 DN 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 66,400 UP 100
S-1 85,200 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 46,100 DN 700
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
(3rd LD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead
