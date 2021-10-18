KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 108,500 UP 500
LG Innotek 200,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 243,000 DN 1,000
HMM 29,100 DN 900
HYUNDAI WIA 85,800 DN 400
OCI 142,500 DN 1,000
KSOE 95,800 DN 1,500
KorZinc 607,000 UP 17,000
KumhoPetrochem 179,500 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 63,900 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,080 DN 80
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,800 DN 850
Mobis 270,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,400 UP 1,300
Hanchem 362,000 0
DWS 62,800 UP 700
ZINUS 78,200 DN 6,800
KEPCO 22,950 0
SamsungSecu 47,600 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 12,800 DN 250
SKTelecom 296,000 DN 4,000
SNT MOTIV 53,000 UP 900
HyundaiElev 48,000 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 158,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,650 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 5,650 DN 40
Hanon Systems 15,300 DN 250
SK 261,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 60,500 DN 1,800
Handsome 42,700 DN 350
Asiana Airlines 23,500 DN 250
COWAY 84,300 UP 4,400
DONGSUH 29,600 UP 200
SamsungEng 25,200 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 6,440 DN 240
SAMSUNG CARD 35,100 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 350
KT 31,300 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL171000 DN1500
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
(3rd LD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead
(LEAD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead