KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 21,650 UP 300
LG Uplus 14,750 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,400 DN 200
KT&G 81,800 UP 100
DHICO 23,100 DN 350
Doosanfc 50,500 DN 500
LG Display 18,200 0
Kangwonland 29,150 DN 200
NAVER 396,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 121,500 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,500 0
IBK 10,900 UP 100
DWEC 6,620 DN 70
DSME 24,100 DN 200
DongwonF&B 210,000 0
HDSINFRA 9,270 0
KEPCO KPS 43,000 UP 1,450
LGH&H 1,345,000 DN 27,000
LGCHEM 827,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 60,500 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,000 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,850 0
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 3,000
Celltrion 216,500 DN 3,500
Huchems 26,450 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,400 UP 300
KIH 86,700 UP 500
CJ CGV 31,250 UP 400
NCsoft 596,000 DN 11,000
LOTTE Himart 28,700 UP 150
KIWOOM 107,500 UP 500
GS 45,350 DN 50
LIG Nex1 49,050 UP 450
Fila Holdings 39,250 DN 1,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,500 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,670 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 188,500 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 22,050 UP 400
