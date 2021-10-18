SK Innovation 259,000 UP 500

POONGSAN 35,750 UP 1,700

KBFinancialGroup 55,900 UP 100

Hansae 25,550 DN 500

LX HAUSYS 72,900 DN 2,500

Youngone Corp 46,200 0

CSWIND 70,300 DN 3,900

GKL 17,650 UP 450

KOLON IND 92,600 DN 1,300

HanmiPharm 269,500 DN 1,000

BNK Financial Group 8,890 UP 50

emart 161,500 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY445 00 UP500

KOLMAR KOREA 46,900 UP 150

HANJINKAL 58,100 DN 1,300

DoubleUGames 65,800 UP 600

CUCKOO 22,400 DN 100

COSMAX 134,000 DN 2,000

MANDO 63,200 UP 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 858,000 DN 11,000

INNOCEAN 60,700 DN 400

Doosan Bobcat 39,150 DN 400

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,300 DN 250

Netmarble 120,500 DN 1,000

KRAFTON 486,000 UP 13,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64100 DN600

ORION 117,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,550 UP 200

BGF Retail 169,500 UP 1,500

SKCHEM 336,500 UP 16,000

HDC-OP 26,100 DN 300

HYOSUNG TNC 628,000 UP 8,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 762,000 DN 8,000

SKBS 230,500 DN 7,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 UP 50

KakaoBank 60,000 DN 100

HYBE 305,000 DN 1,500

SK ie technology 195,000 UP 1,500

DL E&C 136,500 DN 1,000

LX HOLDINGS 8,900 DN 50

