KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 259,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 35,750 UP 1,700
KBFinancialGroup 55,900 UP 100
Hansae 25,550 DN 500
LX HAUSYS 72,900 DN 2,500
Youngone Corp 46,200 0
CSWIND 70,300 DN 3,900
GKL 17,650 UP 450
KOLON IND 92,600 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 269,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 8,890 UP 50
emart 161,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY445 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 46,900 UP 150
HANJINKAL 58,100 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 65,800 UP 600
CUCKOO 22,400 DN 100
COSMAX 134,000 DN 2,000
MANDO 63,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 858,000 DN 11,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 39,150 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,300 DN 250
Netmarble 120,500 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 486,000 UP 13,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64100 DN600
ORION 117,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,550 UP 200
BGF Retail 169,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 336,500 UP 16,000
HDC-OP 26,100 DN 300
HYOSUNG TNC 628,000 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 762,000 DN 8,000
SKBS 230,500 DN 7,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 UP 50
KakaoBank 60,000 DN 100
HYBE 305,000 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 195,000 UP 1,500
DL E&C 136,500 DN 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 8,900 DN 50
(END)
-
