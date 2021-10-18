aespa scores first Billboard 200 entry with 'Savage'
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Emerging South Korean girl group aespa has hit the Billboard main albums chart for the first time, as its first EP "Savage" debuted at No. 20, Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time).
"Savage" ranked No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart for this week, Billboard said on its twitter account.
The feat was achieved 11 months after the group's debut, and it became the highest-charting first album by a K-pop girl group, according to the group's management agency SM Entertainment.
Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.
The new album topped real-time charts of various domestic music streaming services upon its release early this month.
