Go to Contents Go to Navigation

ABS issuance plunges 31.5 pct in Q3

All News 06:00 October 19, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) in South Korea plunged over 30 percent on-year in the third quarter of this year due to a decline in sales of mortgage-backed securities, data showed Tuesday.

The value of ABS issued in the third quarter stood at 12.8 trillion won (US$10.8 billion), down 31.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

ABS refers to securities structured with mortgages, auto loans, credit-card receivables and student loans as underlying assets.

The plunge came as the Korea Housing Finance Corp., the state-run mortgage agency, decreased the issuance of its mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

The amount of MBS issued by the agency came to 7.4 trillion won in the third quarter, down 3.2 trillion won from a year earlier, the data showed.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#ABS #issuance #Q3 tally
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!