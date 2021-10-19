ABS issuance plunges 31.5 pct in Q3
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) in South Korea plunged over 30 percent on-year in the third quarter of this year due to a decline in sales of mortgage-backed securities, data showed Tuesday.
The value of ABS issued in the third quarter stood at 12.8 trillion won (US$10.8 billion), down 31.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
ABS refers to securities structured with mortgages, auto loans, credit-card receivables and student loans as underlying assets.
The plunge came as the Korea Housing Finance Corp., the state-run mortgage agency, decreased the issuance of its mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
The amount of MBS issued by the agency came to 7.4 trillion won in the third quarter, down 3.2 trillion won from a year earlier, the data showed.
