USFK reports 23 additional COVID-19 cases among new arrivals
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Twenty-three people affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) who have recently arrived here have tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. military's infection tally showed Monday.
Among arrivals from Sept. 22 to Oct. 14, seven service members and eight family members who landed at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights tested positive, according to the USFK.
Another group of six service members and a Department of Defense employee, and a family member also tested positive upon arrival via international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,525 from the previous tally.
More than 85 percent of its affiliated community has been vaccinated, the military said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead
-
(LEAD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead