USFK reports 23 additional COVID-19 cases among new arrivals

All News 17:15 October 18, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Twenty-three people affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) who have recently arrived here have tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. military's infection tally showed Monday.

Among arrivals from Sept. 22 to Oct. 14, seven service members and eight family members who landed at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights tested positive, according to the USFK.

Another group of six service members and a Department of Defense employee, and a family member also tested positive upon arrival via international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,525 from the previous tally.

More than 85 percent of its affiliated community has been vaccinated, the military said.

This file photo taken July 14, 2021, shows the joint reception center of the U.S. military at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

