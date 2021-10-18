Senior defense officials of S. Korea, Saudi Arabia hold talks on bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials of South Korea and Saudi Arabia held talks in Seoul on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the arms industry, security and other areas, the defense ministry said.
Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, the chief of the General Staff of Saudi Arabia's armed forces, held a session of the two countries' defense cooperation committee, as the latter was in Seoul to attend a defense exhibition set to open in Seongnam, just south of the capital, on Tuesday
The two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in military training, high-level exchanges and the defense industry, the ministry said.
Park used the session to ask for Saudi Arabia's support for Seoul's efforts to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. The Saudi official reaffirmed support for Seoul's peace efforts, the ministry said.
Park also expressed hope the two countries' cooperation in the defense industry will be expanded further in a "mutually beneficial" direction.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
(3rd LD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead
-
(LEAD) New infections fall to 1,400s; eased virus curbs ahead