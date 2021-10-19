2 minor natural quakes hit N. Korea's eastern region: KMA
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Two natural earthquakes hit eastern North Korea on Tuesday, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The first quake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred about 4 kilometers southeast of Changjin, South Hamgyong Province, at 6:41 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The second quake of magnitude 2.8 was detected at 6:45 a.m., about 4 kilometers northeast of Changjin.
Both quakes occurred naturally and do not seem to have caused any damage, the KMA said.
They posted a maximum level 1 on the seismic intensity scale, which means that most people would not have felt them.
A 2.4 magnitude natural quake also hit North Korea's northeastern region 36 kilometers northeast of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, Sunday night, according to the KMA.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force
-
S. Korea to kick off large-scale defense exhibition
-
S. Korea, UAE to cooperate in bids to host U.N. climate change conferences
-
(4th LD) New virus cases hit 3-month low; eased rules on private gatherings in force