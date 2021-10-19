Go to Contents Go to Navigation

29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test

All News 08:46 October 19, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Twenty-nine foreign nationals got caught cheating on a recent Korean language proficiency test, the organizer of the test said Tuesday.

According to the National Institute for International Education, the foreigners either disobeyed supervisors' order to turn in their phones and other mobile gadgets or were caught possessing forbidden electronic devices while taking the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) at a school in Seoul's Gangdong district Sunday.

Of them, 13 were Chinese and nine others were Vietnamese nationals. They also included two Kazakhstan nationals and two Japanese people.

Additionally, two Korean nationals were also caught cheating on the test.

Their test results will be invalidated, the institute said.

29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test - 1

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Korean language test
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!