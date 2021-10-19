Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 19, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/10 Rain 0
Incheon 14/11 Rain 0
Suwon 16/10 Rain 0
Cheongju 16/09 Rain 60
Daejeon 17/09 Rain 60
Chuncheon 16/09 Rain 60
Gangneung 17/11 Sunny 70
Jeonju 17/08 Rain 60
Gwangju 18/09 Rain 60
Jeju 20/14 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/08 Sunny 60
Busan 20/11 Cloudy 0
