Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 19, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/10 Rain 0

Incheon 14/11 Rain 0

Suwon 16/10 Rain 0

Cheongju 16/09 Rain 60

Daejeon 17/09 Rain 60

Chuncheon 16/09 Rain 60

Gangneung 17/11 Sunny 70

Jeonju 17/08 Rain 60

Gwangju 18/09 Rain 60

Jeju 20/14 Sunny 20

Daegu 19/08 Sunny 60

Busan 20/11 Cloudy 0

(END)

