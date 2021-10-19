Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS

All News 10:30 October 19, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, in a move that may dampen Seoul's push to resume dialogue.

The details on the latest launch were not immediately available.

The launch follows a series of Pyongyang's weapons tests, including the launch of a hypersonic missile last month.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK missile launch
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!