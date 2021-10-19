Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rapper NO:EL referred to prosecution on charges of unlicensed driving, refusal of breathalyzer test

All News 10:37 October 19, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Police said Tuesday they have referred rapper NO:EL to the prosecution after arresting him on charges of driving without a license, refusing a breathalyzer test and headbutting a police officer.

The incident took place on the night of Sept. 18 when the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, caused a fender bender while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul. His driver's license was revoked at the time.

Police sent to the scene asked Chang to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused and headbutted the police officer, according to investigators.

This Sept. 30, 2021, file photo shows rapper NO:EL, whose legal name is Chang Yong-jun, entering Seocho Police Station in southern Seoul as part of an investigation over his alleged driving without a license and assaulting a police officer. (Yonhap)

Last week, he was arrested as a court issued a warrant for his arrest.

The law, revised in 2018 to strengthen punishment for DUI offenses, mandates imprisonment of two to five years or a fine of 10 million won (US$8,450) to 20 million won for those who are caught drunk driving or refuse to take a breathalyzer test twice or more.

Chang was previously sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison, suspended for two years, in 2020 for causing a car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol the previous year.

Police said they also referred the passenger on charges of abetting Chang's unlicensed driving.

NO:EL is the only son of three-term lawmaker Chang Je-won of the main opposition People Power Party.

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#NO:EL #DUI #Mercedes #police
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!