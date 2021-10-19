Cheong Wa Dae to hold NSC meeting to discuss N.K. projectile launch
All News 10:52 October 19, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday it will hold a National Security Council meeting in response to North Korea's projectile launch earlier in the day.
The unidentified projectile was fired toward the East Sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
North Korea has conducted a series of weapons tests recently, including launching a hypersonic missile last month.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
Most Saved
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS