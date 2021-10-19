(LEAD) NSC expresses 'deep regret' over N.K. ballistic missile launch
(ATTN: UPDATES with result of meeting; CHANGES headline, slug; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The National Security Council expressed "deep regret" Tuesday over North Korea's launch of a short-range ballistic missile and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue.
The council met shortly after the North fired the missile toward the East Sea, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
"The council members expressed deep regret that North Korea's launch occurred while active consultations are under way with the United States, China, Japan, Russia and other major countries to advance the Korean Peninsula peace process," it said in a press release.
"The members urged North Korea to swiftly come forward for dialogue," it said.
North Korea has conducted a series of weapons tests recently, including launching a hypersonic missile last month.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS