Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning on U.S. tech gains, easing virus woes
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street and eased concerns over the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.25 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,028.93.16 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a strong start on overnight gains on Wall Street and easing virus woes.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.84 percent to 15,022 points as investors monitor the inflation factors, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent to 35,259 points.
South Korea's new virus cases stayed below 2,000 for the 11th straight day Tuesday amid progress in vaccinations.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 0.71 percent to 70,700 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.72 percent to 97,800 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. traded flat at 209,500 won.
Leading car battery firm LG Chem Ltd. climbed 1.21 percent to 837,000 won, and internet portal operator Naver rose 2.65 percent to 407,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS