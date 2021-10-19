Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The agency of South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho on Tuesday made a public apology over the recent rumors involving its artist, saying that it is still looking for the truth.
"We're sorry for causing troubles over a not-good issue," Salt Entertainment said in a statement, breaking its silence on the rumors. "We're trying to find out the truth."
On Sunday, an anonymous writer, who claimed that she is an ex-girlfriend of rising star "Actor K," uploaded a post that he had allegedly coerced her into getting an abortion while they were dating.
Since then, the post has gone viral on online communities, and a growing number of people speculated that "Actor K" referred to Kim, who has been gaining popularity for his role in the tvN romantic comedy "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha."
But his agency had remained silent until Tuesday.
In the statement, the agency also apologized for not presenting its position quickly. "We ask you to wait a little longer as the truth has not yet been verified."
