Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors

All News 12:12 October 19, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The agency of South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho on Tuesday made a public apology over the recent rumors involving its artist, saying that it is still looking for the truth.

"We're sorry for causing troubles over a not-good issue," Salt Entertainment said in a statement, breaking its silence on the rumors. "We're trying to find out the truth."

On Sunday, an anonymous writer, who claimed that she is an ex-girlfriend of rising star "Actor K," uploaded a post that he had allegedly coerced her into getting an abortion while they were dating.

Since then, the post has gone viral on online communities, and a growing number of people speculated that "Actor K" referred to Kim, who has been gaining popularity for his role in the tvN romantic comedy "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha."

But his agency had remained silent until Tuesday.

In the statement, the agency also apologized for not presenting its position quickly. "We ask you to wait a little longer as the truth has not yet been verified."

Actor Kim Seon-ho in this photo provided by tvN (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

