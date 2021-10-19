Remix version of BTS-Coldplay collaboration released
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- A new version of "My Universe," a joint project between South Korean boy group BTS and British rock band Coldplay, was released Tuesday.
Coldplay uploaded the new version of the collaboration single, remixed by BTS member Suga, on its Twitter account.
"We're so grateful to Suga for this glorious remix. A brilliant producer on top of everything else," the group said in a message attached to its posting.
The original collaboration number "My Universe" is still staying high on Billboard's main charts.
According to this week's charts unveiled by Billboard on Monday (U.S. time), the song ranked ninth and eighth on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. weekly charts, respectively.
The track debuted atop the Hot 100 main singles chart in the first week of its release on Sept. 24.
The uplifting song about love transcending all divides was co-written in Korean and English by the two acts, and produced by hitmaker Max Martin. It was included on Coldplay's ninth album, "Music of the Spheres," released Friday.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS