First snow of the season falls on Mount Seorak
SOKCHO, South Korea, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The first snow of the season fell on a portion of Mount Seorak in the northeast of the country Tuesday, 15 days earlier than last year, park authorities said.
Flakes began falling at about 10 a.m. around Jungcheong Shelter, 1,676 meters above sea level, according to the Seoraksan National Park Office.
The temperature was 0.4 C and the wind speed was 0.6 meters per second at that time. Snowfall was too light to accumulate, officials said.
The season's first snow event occurred 15 days earlier than last year's Nov. 3 and one day later than 2019's Oct. 18.
The nation was hit by an unseasonable cold snap over the weekend, with many parts of the country experiencing record low temperatures for mid-October on Sunday and Monday morning.
The weather began to warm up Monday afternoon as the cold front weakened and warm southerly winds prevailed.
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Unification minister seeks EU's support for bid for end-of-war declaration
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Seoul logs coldest mid-October morning in 64 years
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS