U.S. envoy for N. Korea to meet S. Korean counterpart in Seoul on Saturday
By Chae Yun-hwan and Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim will visit Seoul later this week for talks with South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator on ways to resume dialogue with Pyongyang, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Kim plans to meet Noh Kyu-duk on Saturday to discuss pending issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a regular press briefing.
The U.S. diplomat is expected to arrive in Seoul on Friday for a three-day trip, according to sources.
The Saturday discussions will likely touch on North Korea's latest missile firing and discuss its impact on the regional security situation.
Earlier in the day, North Korea fired what appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile from the east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, dampening hopes to revive dialogue with the reclusive regime.
Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled since the no-deal Hanoi summit between then U.S. President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un in 2019.
Seoul has recently ramped up diplomacy to bring North Korea back to talks, with Noh and Kim meeting in Washington on Monday.
They are scheduled for a trilateral meeting with their Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, on Tuesday, which is expected to touch on the trilateral security cooperation on North Korea under new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS