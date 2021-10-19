KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiMtr 209,000 DN 500
AmoreG 52,000 0
LS 65,800 DN 400
GS E&C 41,650 0
SK Discovery 51,000 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,860 UP 170
POSCO 320,000 UP 500
LotteChilsung 161,000 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 727,000 UP 22,000
SamsungElec 70,600 UP 400
DB INSURANCE 65,300 0
GCH Corp 30,400 DN 300
LOTTE 33,300 UP 150
GC Corp 272,000 0
DongwonInd 230,500 DN 1,000
NHIS 13,150 UP 100
BukwangPharm 13,600 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 117,000 UP 6,500
NEXENTIRE 7,830 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 120,500 UP 500
KCC 372,500 UP 500
SKBP 100,500 UP 600
Daesang 24,150 0
SKNetworks 5,220 DN 20
ORION Holdings 16,600 0
Daewoong 33,100 UP 150
SamyangFood 82,300 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,100 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 406,500 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 1,092,000 DN 17,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,700 0
KAL 30,750 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,865 DN 35
LG Corp. 96,100 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 110,500 UP 2,000
ShinhanGroup 39,300 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 245,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,800 UP 150
Kogas 46,900 DN 1,400
Hanwha 33,800 DN 150
