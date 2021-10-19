KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB HiTek 53,000 UP 100
CJ 99,600 UP 500
LX INT 30,150 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 18,250 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 2,365 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 28,250 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,000 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 14,600 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 89,200 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,350 DN 400
Shinsegae 255,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 291,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 89,400 UP 3,200
Hyosung 108,000 0
HITEJINRO 35,450 DN 500
Yuhan 63,200 UP 900
CJ LOGISTICS 149,500 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 97,800 DN 800
DL 69,100 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,750 UP 100
KIA CORP. 84,300 UP 100
SK hynix 97,700 UP 600
Youngpoong 728,000 DN 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,900 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,650 DN 100
Hanmi Science 60,100 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 159,500 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 4,900 DN 10
Hanssem 110,000 UP 500
KPIC 208,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,740 UP 20
SKC 168,000 UP 4,000
HtlShilla 91,000 DN 600
GS Retail 32,850 DN 200
Ottogi 490,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 31,850 UP 950
F&F Holdings 38,000 UP 150
KSOE 96,900 UP 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,300 UP 1,500
OCI 143,500 UP 1,000
(MORE)
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
