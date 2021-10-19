KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 64,400 UP 500
KorZinc 607,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,050 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 66,600 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 46,150 UP 50
S-Oil 106,000 DN 2,500
LG Innotek 197,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 244,500 UP 1,500
HMM 30,000 UP 900
HYUNDAI WIA 85,800 0
KumhoPetrochem 180,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 272,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 500
S-1 85,000 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 23,150 DN 350
COWAY 83,700 DN 600
ZINUS 74,500 DN 3,700
Hanchem 362,500 UP 500
DWS 62,000 DN 800
KEPCO 22,950 0
SamsungSecu 48,150 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 12,650 DN 150
SKTelecom 299,500 UP 3,500
SNT MOTIV 53,100 UP 100
HyundaiElev 48,250 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 158,500 0
KUMHOTIRE 5,650 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,850 UP 200
Hanon Systems 15,400 UP 100
SK 260,000 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 61,000 UP 500
Handsome 42,400 DN 300
DONGSUH 29,350 DN 250
SamsungEng 25,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 UP 500
PanOcean 6,410 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 35,200 UP 100
IBK 10,950 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,500 0
CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 350
(MORE)
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS