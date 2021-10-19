Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 October 19, 2021

LS ELECTRIC 64,400 UP 500
KorZinc 607,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,050 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 66,600 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 46,150 UP 50
S-Oil 106,000 DN 2,500
LG Innotek 197,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 244,500 UP 1,500
HMM 30,000 UP 900
HYUNDAI WIA 85,800 0
KumhoPetrochem 180,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 272,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 500
S-1 85,000 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 23,150 DN 350
COWAY 83,700 DN 600
ZINUS 74,500 DN 3,700
Hanchem 362,500 UP 500
DWS 62,000 DN 800
KEPCO 22,950 0
SamsungSecu 48,150 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 12,650 DN 150
SKTelecom 299,500 UP 3,500
SNT MOTIV 53,100 UP 100
HyundaiElev 48,250 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 158,500 0
KUMHOTIRE 5,650 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,850 UP 200
Hanon Systems 15,400 UP 100
SK 260,000 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 61,000 UP 500
Handsome 42,400 DN 300
DONGSUH 29,350 DN 250
SamsungEng 25,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 UP 500
PanOcean 6,410 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 35,200 UP 100
IBK 10,950 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,500 0
CheilWorldwide 24,000 UP 350
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
