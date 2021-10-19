KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,650 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL175500 UP4500
LOTTE TOUR 21,650 0
LG Uplus 14,700 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 UP 300
KT&G 82,000 UP 200
DHICO 23,000 DN 100
Doosanfc 51,400 UP 900
LG Display 18,050 DN 150
Kangwonland 29,050 DN 100
NAVER 407,500 UP 11,000
Kakao 127,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,800 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,400 DN 1,000
GS 45,300 DN 50
Celltrion 218,000 UP 1,500
Huchems 26,700 UP 250
NCsoft 629,000 UP 33,000
KIWOOM 107,500 0
DSME 23,650 DN 450
HDSINFRA 9,270 0
LGELECTRONICS 126,500 UP 3,000
DWEC 6,690 UP 70
DongwonF&B 212,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Himart 28,700 0
KEPCO KPS 42,850 DN 150
LGH&H 1,370,000 UP 25,000
LGCHEM 831,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 61,400 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,000 0
KIH 86,900 UP 200
CJ CGV 31,150 DN 100
LIG Nex1 48,850 DN 200
Fila Holdings 36,700 DN 2,550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,450 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,605 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 190,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 22,050 0
(MORE)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS