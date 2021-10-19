KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 256,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 35,450 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 55,400 DN 500
Hansae 25,150 DN 400
LX HAUSYS 74,200 UP 1,300
Youngone Corp 45,500 DN 700
CSWIND 71,700 UP 1,400
GKL 17,400 DN 250
KOLON IND 91,800 DN 800
HanmiPharm 274,000 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 8,890 0
emart 162,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY452 00 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 46,850 DN 50
HANJINKAL 57,700 DN 400
DoubleUGames 65,800 0
CUCKOO 22,400 0
COSMAX 133,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 63,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 868,000 UP 10,000
INNOCEAN 60,900 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 39,250 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,250 UP 950
Netmarble 127,500 UP 7,000
KRAFTON 493,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S63900 DN200
ORION 119,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,500 DN 50
BGF Retail 171,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 320,500 DN 16,000
HDC-OP 26,200 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 625,000 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 764,000 UP 2,000
SKBS 232,000 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,350 UP 350
KakaoBank 61,300 UP 1,300
HYBE 322,000 UP 17,000
SK ie technology 193,500 DN 1,500
DL E&C 135,500 DN 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 8,950 UP 50
(END)
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS